Boxing gear for the beginner

New to boxing? Here’s what you’ll need to jab, cross and hook.

Boxing gloves

Most boutique studios will have gloves included or for rent, but if you want your own pair, start with these. $34.99; everlast.com

Boxing wraps

You’ll need to invest in wraps, too, to wear under your gloves. $16.99; dickssportinggoods.com

Boxing shorts

Overthrow Boxing Gym’s new apparel line includes these bold gold shorts with a waist band and draw string. $65; overthrownyc.com

Muscle tee

According to Shadowbox, boxing is the new black. $45; shadowboxnyc.com

Boxing shoes

For lightweight shoes that provide good ankle support, this Elite model does the job. $49.99; titleboxing.com