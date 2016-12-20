Boxing gear for the beginner

New to boxing? Here’s what you’ll need to jab, cross and hook.
Boxing gloves
Most boutique studios will have gloves included or for rent, but if you want your own pair, start with these. $34.99; everlast.com
Boxing wraps
You’ll need to invest in wraps, too, to wear under your gloves. $16.99; dickssportinggoods.com
Boxing shorts
Overthrow Boxing Gym’s new apparel line includes these bold gold shorts with a waist band and draw string. $65; overthrownyc.com
Muscle tee
According to Shadowbox, boxing is the new black. $45; shadowboxnyc.com
Boxing shoes
For lightweight shoes that provide good ankle support, this Elite model does the job. $49.99; titleboxing.com