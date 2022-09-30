The Bronx Brewery and The Fox and King collaborate on new ale 

The Fox and King (TFAK), a Bronx-based music and artist development agency, is celebrating its first beer release event in partnership with The Bronx Brewery on Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The celebration launches a brand-new Tripel Belgian Style Ale (9% ABV), “Three Kings Ale,” as part of Bronx Brewery’s October Y-Series release.

Three Kings Ale is smooth, bold and crisp, perfect for fall and paying homage to the music, urban and indie/Alt sub-culture of the Bronx. The can was designed by TFAK Founder and Co-owner Fernando Michael and features hree golden crowns, representing the three pillars of Bronx Brewery’s Y-Series event: community, creativity and inclusivity.

“We have always thought a craft beer like a Belgian ale would symbolize who we are: being gritty, strong, just the way our borough is as well,” said Co-owner and Head of Public Relations for The Fox and King Christopher Vasquez.

A statement on The Bronx Brewery website said, “The Y-Series is a limited-release collaboration that spotlights the WHY behind what we do. We view our beer and our spaces as platforms for showcasing the incredible creative energy of the Bronx and NYC and doing good within our community.”

As lovers of craft beer and the Bronx, Michael and Vasquez applied for collaboration with The Bronx Brewery through the Y-series hoping to showcase their platform. They received a lot of attention from their supporters, to the point where The Bronx Brewery messaged Michael and Vasquez for a possible collaboration.

“People love what we do. We work for the community and we are just lucky to have that support. For us, it’s a bigger platform for who we work with: our artists and the local music community,” said Michael.

The Fox and King attempts to highlight independent artists, taking advantage of DIY (Do It Yourself) resources to change the music industry.

“We have been a music and booking agency for over ten years now. What we do and what we drink is craft beer,” said Vasquez as Michael laughed in agreement. “It’s something that we love and we enjoy. We not only appreciate the craftsmanship in beer itself, but also it is a local focal point for us as well. There are so many local craft beers in the New York scene and the music scene and this specifically is a Bronx local beer, which is the same borough that we were forged from. That’s something we thought was really special – to combine our brand and the Bronx Brewery to have something that can be beneficial for both of us.”

The release event will feature live music from Left In The Attic, July Quin, Where Was Wayne and DJ sets from Firstclass and DJ Mike. Featured local vendors include the Mott Haven Film Festival, promoting their upcoming festival beginning Oct. 14, Magnets of the Multiverse (@magnetsofthemultivers on Facebook and @magnets_of_the_multiverse on Instagram) and Bronx GOSKATE.

For every purchase of a Three Kings Ale, $1 will be donated to WHEDco (@whedcospeaks on Instagram) to support their housing and community efforts in the Bronx. The release event is free at The Bronx Brewery located at 856 East 136th St., through the backyard entrance on 135th Street.