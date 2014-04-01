Spring temps can make you itch to put your running sneakers on and head to the nearest park. But if jogging isn't cutting it or April showers are literally raining on your workout, there are plenty of indoor options to choose from that can get you that cardio fix. Spin, jump or dance into better shape with these fun fitness finds.

Cyc

Created by celebrity fitness trainer Keoni Hudoba, the indoor, 50-seat, beat-based cycling studio combines a 45-minute ride with strength training. Boxing, volleyball and swimming-inspired movements are incorporated during the ride to help you burn around 800 calories per class.

Nursing an injury? The spin-obsessed can still cycle by making modifications.

$25/ride at Cyc New York, 4 Astor Place (inside DavidBartonGym), 212-897-9922, cycfitness.com.

((305)) Fitness

Dancing alone in your bedroom is fun, but this high intensity interval training (HIIT) class infuses sports drills to create a full-body workout. Each class is equipped with a live DJ, which means the non-stop session can easily feel like a girls' night out -- with 40 friends -- minus the booze.

Even better? Fifty-five minutes of easy-to-follow choreography can burn up to 800 calories per class.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

$24/class at Complete Body, 22 W. 19th St., 646-480-2459, 305fitness.com.

JumpDance

Feel like a kid again with this trampoline-based workout. The 45-minute signature class boasts the ability to tone bodies, boost immune systems and increase energy, all set to club-like lighting and music.

The cardio course is a 600-650 calorie burner and is easy on the joints, too, for those on the mend.

$28/class ($18 first time) at JumpLife, 404 Broadway, 212-966-2604, jump-life.com.

Bokwa

By drawing letters with their hands and feet and swinging their bodies, participants sweat out up to 1,200 calories per 55-minute class, which uses elements of South African dance with hip shaking and arm pumping.

All ages are seeking the cardio benefits, too; a typical class ranges in age from kids to 70-plus years old.

$30/30-day trial membership at New York Sports Club, 151 E. 86th St., 212-860-8630, mysportsclubs.com.

Rope Burn

No prior experience is necessary to check out this half-hour jump rope workout. By combining drills with light and heavy ropes along with dumbbells and your own bodyweight for resistance training, you can burn around 300-500 calories once the half hour is up.

$135/month membership at DavidBartonGym, 4 Astor Place, 212-505-6800, davidbartongym.com.

Uplifting-HIIT

This non-stop HIIT class at the all-women boutique fitness studio Uplift utilizes short bursts of cardio combined with strength training recovery periods to improve cardiovascular endurance and enhance muscular performance. In 55 minutes, the bootcamp burns 300-500 calories.

$32/class at Uplift Studios, 24 W. 23rd St., 2nd Fl., 212-242-3103, upliftstudios.com.