Cannabis in New York: More vendors, new home cultivation rules approved in June

After shaking up the leadership at the state agency regulating the cannabis industry, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced both the approval of 105 new varied, adult-use cannabis licenses around the state — and new rules on how New Yorkers can grow their own weed.

The approvals came at the Cannabis Control Board’s (CCB) June 11 meeting. The 105 new licenses were issued to cover microbusinesses, cultivators, processors, distributors and retail dispensaries — paving the way for new entrepreneurs and businesses to get started on the road to success and foster greater economic growth.

“New York is building a robust and equitable legal market that is driving significant economic growth within our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “The issuance of 105 additional adult-use licenses is just the next step in developing the nation-leading industry New Yorkers expect and deserve.”

The CCB also rolled out a resolution adopting regulations for personal home growth and cultivation of cannabis. Much like someone brewing their own beer or wine, this will enable New Yorkers to grow their own weed for personal consumption safely.

The Home Cultivation Allowance, as it is called, lets adults 21 years of age and older grow up to six cannabis plants individually, no more than 12 plants per household.

Any registered medical cannabis patient can also have a designated caregiver grow cannabis on their behalf, as long as the amount of weed grown does not exceed 12 plants per household.

Those looking to grow their own strains may purchase seeds and immature plants from licensed dispensaries and microbusinesses.

Home cultivation, according to the governor’s office, “offers a cost-effective and accessible option for personal use, ensuring that individuals have control over the quality and strain of cannabis they consume.”

“We continue to prioritize our market’s expansion, and commitment to our nation-leading cannabis market, by providing New Yorkers with a wide range of choice and opportunity to participate,” said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright. “[The] license approvals, and the introduction of home cultivation brings us one step closer to setting a new standard that centers growth, equity, and safety.”

In May, the Office of Cannabis Management reported a $4.4 million surge in legal cannabis sales statewide, with the month ending with a new weekly sales record of $12.5 million. June was projected to be similarly strong, with the estimated year-to-date total of cannabis sales in 2024 expected to exceed $200 million by the end of the month.

More than 500 adult-use cannabis licenses have been issued by the CCB so far in 2024 to a diverse field of applicants — 78% of which are minority- or women-owned businesses.

As of June 11, there were more than 132 dispensaries open for business across the Empire State. A full list of New York’s licensed, operational adult-use cannabis retailers is available at cannabis.ny.gov.