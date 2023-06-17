Shoplifters at Financial District cannabis store stab man while stealing loot: cops

The shoplifters behind the stabbing of a man at a cannabis store in the Financial District on June 15, 2023.

Detectives in the Financial District need the public’s help in tracking down three shoplifters who stabbed a man while stealing from a cannabis shop earlier this week.

The NYPD released images Friday night of the suspects involved in the attack that occurred at 7:15 p.m. on June 15 at the Flower World Dispensary, located at 65 Nassau St.

According to law enforcement sources, the three perpetrators entered the shop and began removing merchandise without paying. When a store employee confronted them, cops said, the shoplifters fled — but one of the thieves lost possession of a book bag he carried in the process.

Moments later, police reported, the trio returned to the store and got into a confrontation with the victim, a 24-year-old man. Following a brief, verbal dispute, authorities said, one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the right shoulder.

NYPD sources said the shoplifters then managed to regain possession of the lost book bag, and stole additional merchandise from the location before existing the store. They were last seen heading southbound on Nassau Street.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

As shown in the images the NYPD provided, one of the suspects wore a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and white sneakers. The second shoplifter wore a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored shorts, while the third individual wore a black t-shirt with the Playboy bunny logo on the front, black shorts, white socks and black-and-white sneakers, while carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.