Free in NYC: Math beadwork, Broadway photos

Museum

Bead Geometry with Gwen Fisher

Bet you didn’t know that beadwork actually involves a lot of math. To see first hand, head on down to the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) this Friday for the latest edition of the museum’s FREE Family Fridays, presented by Time Warner Cable. Join mathematical artist Gwen Fisher as she demonstrates how to create beaded cubes and complex geometrical structures like cuboctahedrons, as well as explore different patterns involving color and symmetry. (Friday, 6:30 p.m., FREE, MoMath, 11 E. 26th St., 212-542-0566) register at familyfriday.momath.org)

Photography

Broadway Revealed: Photographs by Stephen Joseph Behind the Theater Curtain

Ever wondered exactly what it takes to put on a successful Broadway production? Well, here’s your chance to get a glimpse behind the curtain in the exhibit, “Broadway Revealed,” opening at the NYPL for the Performing Arts this Saturday and running through Jan. 31. Stephen Joseph’s images of studios, designers and workshops capture the complex process of creating theater. Accompanying Joseph’s photography will be costumes, wigs, props and hats designed or made by the artists shown in the photos. (Opens Saturday, Mon.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., Mon. & Thurs. until 8 p.m., FREE, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, 917-275-6975, nypl.org/locations/lpa)