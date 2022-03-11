AKC Museum of the Dog announces new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog Board of Directors announced Deborah Kasindorf as the Museum’s new Executive Director and CEO on March 10.

“The AKC Museum of the Dog is truly a unique and engaging museum. With its location, the support of the American Kennel Club and the premier collection of fine art expressing the special bond between humans and dogs, this is certainly a rare opportunity,” said Kasindorf. “I would like to thank the Board of Directors of the AKC Museum of the Dog for entrusting me with this wonderful gem of a museum. I am looking forward to reintroducing it and delighting local visitors and tourists from across the country and beyond.”

Kasindorf comes from a background of strategic planning, fundraising, communications, marketing, trustee engagement and resource management. She previously served as the Vice President and Deputy Director of External Affairs at the Newark Museum of Art and as the Director of External Affairs at the Seattle Children’s Theatre.

Now based in New York, Kasindorf’s new role requires her to provide the leadership to enable the continued success of the Museum by revenue generation, enhanced visitor experience and programming, education, sponsorship, marketing and ongoing enhancements to the Museum’s art collection.

“We are delighted to have Deborah Kasindorf join AKC Museum of the Dog as Executive Director and CEO,” Said Jeffrey Ansell, Chairman of the Board of the AKC Museum of the Dog. “Deborah’s Career experience in both arts and for-profit organizations, plus a life-long love of dogs, makes her uniquely qualified for this position. The Museum’s Board of Directors and other constituents look forward to Deborah’s impact in further accelerating the Museum’s success.”

The AKC Museum of the Dog has preserved, interpreted and celebrated the role of dogs in society since its founding in 1982. The museum educates the public about the human-canine bond through its collection of art and exhibits that inspire engagement with dogs. Their collection includes over 1,700 original paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, sculptures, bronzes and porcelain figurines.

The museum is partnered with the American Kennel Club which is a not-for-profit organization holding the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the U.S. The AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, protects the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership.

The role of dogs in our world is important for both the AKC and the Museum of the Dog. For this reason, Kasindorf, as CEO and Executive Director, plans to uphold the organization’s values and influence.