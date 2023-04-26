Speak today at West Village forum on affordable housing plan for Hudson Street

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) will be hosting an input-gathering event at the Hudson Park Library this afternoon, Wednesday, from 3 to 6 .m. on the creation of affordable housing in Lower Manhattan.

According to HPD, the city agency is looking to hear from New Yorkers on what neighborhood amenities should be included when building affordable housing at 388 Hudson St. The former parking lot was acquired by the city in 1999 for the construction of a water shaft and then in 2015 Community Board 2 identified the northern portion of the site as a possible location for an apartment building.

The city-owned area boasts 13,622 square-feet of land and will also soon contain new greenspace design in the southern section of the site.

However, before construction officially kicks-off, the department is looking to receive input from local residents, school communities (particularly the adjacent City-As-School High School and M721, Manhattan Occupational Training Center), and local businesses in regard to what they would like to see the final product entail.

In March, Community Board 2 voiced their support for the site to be made into affordable housing, as well as developing recreational opportunities in areas such as the Dapolito Recreation Center and outreach for artwork on the side facade of the City-As-School building.

HPD sources say there are numerous ways locals can get involved in the development process, such as identifying priorities for housing, retail, services through workshops, and conversations with community members. The department said that it is seeking to create a Community Visioning Report that will be provided to potential development teams, HPD will then evaluate proposals by how these teams incorporate the communities’ input in their selection process.

“388 Hudson offers New York City a rare opportunity to build affordable housing in the heart of downtown Manhattan,” said HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. “Every neighborhood must be part of the solution to our housing crisis, and we look forward to working with the community to deliver the best possible outcome for this neighborhood and the city as a whole.”

The southern portion of the site, about 11,377 square-feet, is also undergoing a design process to be developed as an open space, and for now hosts critical infrastructure for the city’s water system.

“I am thrilled to welcome this new affordable housing development at 388 Hudson Street, which will bring badly needed affordable housing to the West Village, as well as neighborhood amenities. I encourage the community get involved and share their vision for the site,” said Council Member Erik Bottcher. “Developments like this are essential to addressing the affordable housing crisis that is threatening the very ability of New York City’s working class to remain here. I look forward to working with HPD and Community Board 2 to ensure this project is a success.”

To learn more about the planning process for 388 Hudson Street and sign up for updates, visit nyc.gov/388-hudson-rfp.