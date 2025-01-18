Quantcast
Subway fight ends with slashing at Penn Station, and both combatants in police custody

Two men were arrested after getting into a bloody fight that ended with a slashing on board a subway train at Penn Station on Friday night.

Police said the incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 as the two men rode a Bronx-bound 2 train as it pulled into the 34th Street-Penn Station hub. 

According to law enforcement sources, the duo got into a physical altercation for reasons that were not disclosed. During the brawl, one of the combatants, a 20-year-old man, punched his foe, a 45-year-old man in the face.

The 45-year-old man then responded by pulling out a sharp instrument and slashing the 20-year-old man in the shoulder and hand, authorities said.

Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident and took both men into custody. EMS took them to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Charges against the pair are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, cops said.

