Bronx man stabbed dead at home in precinct’s third murder in first 9 days of 2024

Bronx detectives are questioning a person of interest connected to a deadly stabbing early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources said a 32-year-old man was fatally attacked inside a home on the 1500 block of Selwyn Avenue in Mount Eden at about 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim with a single stab wound to his neck. Police believe the individual was killed as a result of a domestic dispute.

It was the 44th Precinct’s third homicide in the first nine days of the new year, following two deadly shootings on Jan. 1 and 3, respectively. According to the most recent CompStat report, the 44th Precinct had no homicides during the same point in 2024.

EMS rushed the wounded man to BronxCare Health System Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation, officers took the person of interest into custody and brought them in for further questioning. Charges against that individual are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.