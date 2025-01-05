Man shot dead in Brooklyn apartment building lobby: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Officers from the 60th Precinct responded to the reported shooting at about 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 5 at 3325 Neptune Ave. in Coney Island.

Upon arrival, cops found the victim, a man in his 40s, lying wounded in the lobby after being shot multiple times.

EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This was the 60th Precinct’s first homicide of 2025; New York City has seen no fewer than seven murders in the first five days of the new year.

According to the most recent CompStat report, the 60th Precinct tallied four homicides year-to-date through Dec. 29, 2024, down from 6 the previous year. There had also been just three shootings year-to-date.

Sunday’s shooting left one resident shocked. “It will be very interesting to see what becomes of this,” the resident told amNewYork Metro. “I was wondering why there were so many cops around this morning. It is a quiet building.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki