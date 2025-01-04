NYC murders: Bronx man shot dead at apartment building in precinct’s second homicide in first three days of 2025

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect behind a double shooting on Friday night that left a man dead and a teenager seriously wounded.

The death marked the 44th Precinct‘s second homicide case in just the first three days of 2025 – one of six citywide murder cases in the young year.

Friday’s shooting took place near an apartment building at 1491 Macombs Road in Mount Eden at about 5:48 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Cops responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress found two wounded men at the location: an unidentified man shot in the left chest and a 17-year-old who sustained a bullet wound to his right abdomen.

EMS rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead. The teenager, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The deadly shooting occurred two days after 46-year-old Mario Fowler was gunned down outside his home on East 170th Street just after 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, making it the 44th Precinct’s first homicide of 2025, and one of the first to occur in the Big Apple this year. The investigation in that case remains ongoing.

According to the most recent CompStat report, the 44th Precinct had 16 homicides year-to-date through Dec. 29, 2024, one more than the total tallied in 2023. The precinct also saw 45 shootings through Dec. 29, 2024, one more than the 2023 total.

As for Friday’s deadly shooting, police have not yet made any arrests in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.