Bronx drive-by shooting leaves man dead, three others wounded – and cops hunting scooter-riding suspects

Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry speaks about the drive-by shooting in the Bronx on April 16, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for drive-by shooters on scooters who shot one man dead and left three people wounded in a hail of bullets on Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at the corner of Mount Eden and Townsend Avenues in Mount Eden at about 6:15 p.m. on April 16.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley reported, the shooters rode up to the location on the back of two scooters from the eastbound side of Mount Eden Avenue and then took aim at the individuals at the southwest corner.

“The rear passengers of these scooters pulled out firearms and fired approximately 10 rounds at the males,” Gurley said, “striking our four victims.”

After firing the hail of bullets, police reported, the suspects — each of whom wore masks and hooded sweatshirts to conceal their identities — fled on the scooters heading northbound on Townsend Avenue toward the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Gurley said one of the victims, a 29-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he died a short time later; police have not yet released his identity.

Three other victims at the scene —men ranging in age from 23 to 37 — sustained bullets wounds to their legs, and are now undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said.

During the investigation, police picked up a person of interest and brought them in for further questioning. Gurley said police are still working to determine that individual’s role, if any, in the deadly incident.

Tuesday’s shooting happened as the NYPD has been working aggressively to combat illegal scooters. Police brass noted a correlation between suspects riding illegal scooters and committing more serious offenses around the city.

Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry noted that the NYPD has seized 9,500 illegal scooters and ATVs since the start of 2024, including 2,500 from the Bronx. Citywide, more than 1,300 individuals have been arrested for illegal scooter operation.

“We are going to be bringing back our Community Response Teams” to the area “to focus on individuals riding around with illegal scooters, dirt bikes and ATVs,” Daughtry added.

The NYPD has also cracked down on firearms in the 44th and 46th Precincts in the Bronx, Daughtry said, making 36 gun arrests over the last 28 days.

As for Tuesday night’s shooting, the investigation remains ongoing — and anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.