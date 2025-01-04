Bronx teen slain in East Harlem triple stabbing at bodega

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx teen was killed and two others were injured during a triple stabbing in East Harlem on Friday night.

Police said the violence erupted at about 6:13 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the corner of East 108th Street and 2nd Avenue. It was New York City’s sixth reported homicide in the first three days of 2025.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the three men at the location with various stab wounds. News 12 reported that the stabbing had occurred inside a nearby bodega.

Police sources said Saturday that the deadly stabbing seemed to stem from a verbal dispute that turned violent, though the initial cause of the dispute was not clear.

One of the victims, identified as 17-year-old Carlos Rivas of East 154th Street in the Bronx, suffered stab wounds to his chest and lower abdomen. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other victims, cops said, included a 22-year-old man stabbed in the left arm and a 62-year-old man who suffered a forehead laceration. Both men were also taken by paramedics to Harlem Hospital, and are listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Law enforcement sources have yet to provide a description of the suspected killer.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

As of Dec. 29, 2024, the 23rd Precinct had seven homicides year-to-date, one more than the total tallied in 2023.