Manhattan cops seek assailant who kicked man onto subway tracks

Police are on the hunt for an assailant who reportedly randomly and unprovoked kicked a man onto a Midtown Manhattan subway track, authorities said.

According to police sources, the shocking incident unfolded at around 4:45 p.m. on March 3 at the 34th Street-Penn Station stop.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect approached from behind the victim, a 64-year-old man waiting on the northbound platform of the A/C/E station.

Cops said the attacker muttered something incoherent before suddenly kicking the victim in the back, sending him hurtling to the roadbed below.

While the perpetrator fled on foot, authorities noted, the victim was helped back onto the platform moments before the next train arrived. EMS whisked the victim to Lenox HealthPlex for treatment of back pain and bruises to his right shin.

Hours later, the A/C line saw another assault, this time in Washington Heights.

At about 8 p.m. on March 3, a 19-year-old girl was punched in the face during an argument at the mezzanine of the 168th Street station. The woman suffered a minor injury.

Police said an unknown woman attacked the victim during the dispute. Adding insult to injury, authorities said, the woman’s 18-year-old male companion tried to break up the fight only to have his phone stolen when he dropped it during the altercation.

No arrests have been made in either assault.

Subway crime began to spike in 2024, when in January it rose almost by 50% compared to the same time last month. Most of the crimes, however, involved property. Yet several recent homicides within the subway system spurred the NYPD to surge additional police officers underground.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, police released images of the suspect behind the 34th Street-Penn Station assault. He was last seen wearing a red hat, sunglasses, and a blue sweater.

Anyone with information regarding the assaults can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.