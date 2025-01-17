Jazzed about the arts! New Yorkers indulged in 21st annual Winter JazzFest.

New Yorkers showed their appreciation for the arts this week at the 21st annual Winter Jazzfest.

The vibrant sounds of jazz permeated the city this week, celebrating two decades of thrilling performances and the evolution of jazz in the modern era.

Held in various iconic venues throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, Winter JazzFest attracted jazz enthusiasts, musicians, and industry insiders alike. This year’s lineup featured an impressive roster of both renowned and emerging artists, including Makaya McCraven, Aja Monet and Charles Tolliver.

Kicking off the festivities was a special opening night concert that celebrated the festival’s legacy. Throughout the week, more than 150 performances took place across 10 venues, including Nublu and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.

The festival also included panel discussions and workshops, fostering a sense of camaraderie and exchange among artists and fans alike.

The festival’s commitment to expanding its reach and audience was evident in its wide-ranging programming.

“I have wanted to come to this festival for a few years now. I finally scored tickets though a friend, what an amazing night for all these jazz players,” Mickey Kelly told amNewYork Metro.

Attendees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to revel in such a rich and diverse musical experience.

“This music is so relaxing and all these performers are legendary. You can’t ask for a better group for a music performance,” Randy Gibs, who attended the Charles Tolliver show, said.

“For Charles Tolliver to be performing well into his 80s and performing at a high level, we are so so lucky to be able to see him,” Vanessa Rogers, a local from Bowery, said.

From cutting-edge avant-garde performances to soul-influenced straight-ahead jazz, audiences experienced a spectrum of styles that invited them to explore the versatility of the genre.