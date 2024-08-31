Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

News

Building Skills NY to honor best and brightest in their programming at annual fundraiser

By Posted on
Construction workers working on construction site
Photo via Getty Images

Building Skills NY (BSNY) is hosting its annual fundraiser to highlight some of the city’s best in their program.

Entitled Best of Building Skills NY 2024, the event convenes NYC real estate and construction leaders, community organizations, and elected officials in order to shine a light on some of the a select few employer partners and participants in BSNY’s programming. The fundraiser will take place on Sept. 25 at The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater.

BSNY is a nonprofit construction workforce development organization that connects construction training and job opportunities to underemployed and unemployed New Yorkers. The organization has placed more than 2,200 workers into construction jobs to date and connected hundreds more to skills training.

This year’s honorees include:

  • Commonpoint  BSNY training partner providing supportive services and state-of-the-art facilities for skills training 
  • BFC Partners  Longtime BSNY employer partner and a leading affordable housing developer 
  • Lettire Construction  Longtime BSNY employer partner and a leader in affordable housing construction 
  • Darren Whitfield  Harlem native placed into a carpentry role by BSNY  
  • Abdoulaye Diop – 19-year-old Bronx native trained placed into a project management internship by BSNY 
  • Shawauna Berry – Manhattan resident trained and placed into a skilled labor role by BSNY 

Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased here.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

