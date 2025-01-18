Brooklyn shooting suspects sought for wounding two people near apartment building

Cops are looking for two suspects sought for a shooting in Brooklyn on Dec. 28, 2024.

Police in Brooklyn are looking for two suspects who shot a pair of victims last month.

The NYPD released on Saturday morning images of the gunmen sought for the assault that occurred at about 3:41 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2024 near an apartment building at 61 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville.

According to law enforcement sources, the duo opened fire on two victims, striking a 19-year-old man in the right foot and a 33-year-old woman in the buttocks.

Following the shooting, cops said, the perpetrators took off on foot southbound along Newport Street.

The incident was reported to the 73rd Precinct. EMS rushed both victims to a local hospital for treatment.

Cops described one of the suspects as a man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds who was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

His cohort was described as a man standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds, who was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, a purple face mask, dark pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.