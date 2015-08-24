$65 mac and cheese and more culinary delights at Oprah’s new store

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You may not have Oprah’s fortune, fame or charisma, but at least you can eat like her!

Oprah Winfrey has launched her first official online store, O Store, featuring some of her Favorite Things i.e. curated items from ‘O’ magazine’s O List as well as apparel and accessories from her Peace Love Oprah collection.

Straight off July’s O List is Hancock Gourmet Lobster Mac and Cheese, which retails for $65 (plus $8.25 additional shipping) on the site and include 2.5 pounds of microwave-ready cheesey pasta.

Order that Peace Love Oprah Fleece Zip Hoodie ($60) a size up, because other tantalizing (expensive) treats include carrot jam, gourmet lobster slides and an apple pie making kit.

If you need to hide the smell of all that seafood, purchase another Oprah fave, the Bond No. 9 Mini Trio Swarovski Perfume Set featuring the scents of Peace, Madison Square Park and Central Park West.

For a mere $375 for less than an ounce of perfume, — each bottle is a whopping 0.17 oz. — you too can smell like W. 23rd St.

Thanks Oprah!