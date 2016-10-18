Alton Brown to host ‘Food-on-Film’ series in the Lower East Side

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Get your fill of movies about food at this upcoming festival.

Food Network’s Alton Brown is hosting, “Food-on-Film,” a series of movies about food and cooking next month at new Lower East Side movie theater/restaurant Metrograph (7 Ludlow St., 212-660-0312, metrograph.com) “the only retrospective theater I know of with a terrific bar and a commissary in house,” the chef notes in the event description.

Brown will be on hand to introduce each film, as well as for discussions post-screenings. Here’s a look at what’s on tap (all screenings $15):

Nov. 12

“Babette’s Feast,” 2:30 p.m.

“Eat Drink Man Woman,” 5 p.m.

“Big Night,” 7:45 p.m.

“The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover,” 10:15 p.m.

Nov. 13

“Garlic Is as Good as Ten Mothers,” 5:15 p.m.

“God of Cookery,” 7 p.m.