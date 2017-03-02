Arby’s venison sandwich hits NYC, one day only

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As you know from the commercials, Arby’s has the meats — and this Saturday only, its new Manhattan location will offer a rare one: venison.

An employee at the 32 E. 23rd St. store confirmed the big event, reported earlier by Grubstreet. The quantity is limited: About 1,000 sandwiches will be on sale, at a price of $5 for just the sandwich. For an extra two bucks, you can make it a meal.

The location, near Madison Square Park, is the second Arby’s in Manhattan. The chain, famous for its roast beef, has been selling “thick-cut” venison (for any innocent city-slickers, that’s deer) sandwiches in popular hunting markets like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, in November.

Despite Staten Island’s rapidly growing deer population and Harlem’s late one-antlered mascot, New York City is definitely not a hunting market — those outer-borough bucks are getting vasectomies rather than being shot, after all — which perhaps explains the limited time the sandwiches will be available.