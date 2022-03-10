Brooklyn Chop House opens massive Times Square location

The Brooklyn Chop House opens its new location in Times Square with room for 660 guests over five levels, including six private dining rooms, three bars and a rooftop bar.

“Times Square is the largest global stage in hospitality, and we are right where we belong. In the heart of this concrete jungle,” said Stratis Morfogen, Owner and Director of Operations.

Brooklyn Chop House first opened on Nassau Street in the financial district. After that location took the city by storm and became increasingly popular, it was time to open a new location in an area that would attract many visitors.

“As a child born and raised in Brooklyn walking the streets of Times Square, the big apple was a real treat,” said Dave Thomas, partner and Business Strategist at the Brooklyn Chop House. “Brooklyn Chophouse buried its roots on Nassau street but to have a space in Times Square is a major accomplishment. It’s surreal at times. A real dream came true. I own a piece of New York.”

Not only will this location continue to serve the House’s famous lobster, steak and duck but the Times Square location will include new additions. The Brooklyn Chop House announced the addition of an NFT private members-only subcellar. Set to be finalized soon, the subcellar will be available through token packages ranging from silver to titanium tiers. These packages range from $8,000 to $1 million.

Opening in May 2022, this location will also feature a Frosé Tropical Bar at Brooklyn Beach House Rooftop Bar. This new facility will enhance the company and its crowd-pleasing, one-of-a-kind dining experience.

As the first food company to combine Beijing Style Chinese dishes with an American Steakhouse, this fusion restaurant will be at home among other unique must-eats in Times Square. The House serves dim sum and chops, offering diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles to 35-day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops. This new location will feature more vegan, gluten-free and plant-based menu options as well.

“Brooklyn Chophouse is a brand we created that has become the hottest new Steakhouse concepts fused with our creative Asian Culinary experience that our patrons have come to love over the years,” said Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, Franchise Expert. “Our Times Square flagship will be a must-visit location for New Yorkers and tourists from all around the globe to experience!”

For more information, visit brooklynchophouse.com.