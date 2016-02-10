Brooklyn Museum Cafe going kosher with Wolf and Lamb

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Brooklyn Museum has gone kosher!

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 10, the museum’s BKM Cafè is offering a slew of Glatt kosher items to its menu.

Wolf and Lamb, an upscale kosher steakhouse and caterer based in midtown and Brooklyn, will be providing the OK-certified eats, which will ingredients sourced from the Union Square Market.

BKM Café’s kosher menu will change, but the current offerings include a grilled chicken breast wrap with beef bacon and truffle mayo, a vegetable tuna sundried tomato wrap, seasonal market salad and peanut butter cookies served with soy milk.

The Brooklyn Museum is now officially “the first encyclopedic institution in the tri-state area to serve kosher meals,” according to a news release.

BKM Cafè will serve kosher meals on Saturdays, a day when many Crown Heights kosher restuarants are closed.