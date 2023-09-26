CINICO Coffee Company opens first New York City location in Manhattan

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new coffee and wine bar is opening its doors for business in Manhattan.

CINICO Coffee Company, located at 199 Madison Ave., serves an all-day menu of breakfast, lunch and aperitivo experiences. Owned by musician and entrepreneur Ben Hamilton, this is the brand’s first New York City location.

“We wish for our client to feel surrounded by CINICO’s bold look, knowing they will always feel welcomed by a cordial smile and accommodated in the best ways,” says Hamilton, “We are committed to importing the finest artisanal coffee blend roasted in Rome to capture the most authentic essence of Italian coffee culture. CINICO serves menu items made from scratch using imported Italian ingredients, featuring fresh, locally-sourced seasonal produce whenever possible.”

CINICO’s coffee is made from its exclusive coffee blend that is roasted in Rome and imported to New York City every other month. The coffee program includes all classic coffee drinks, as well as twists on fan-favorite beverages such as the CappucCINICO, which is served with shaved dark chocolate flakes garnished with 24K gold leaf. The beverage program also includes a selection of Italian wines, champagnes, beers, win-based cocktails, zero proof and soft drinks.

In addition to the expansive list of drinks, CINICO’s all-day food menu includes a lineup of signature breakfast pastries, including vegan, Nutella, and pistachio-filled croissants, cakes, and tarts, Focacce, croissants filled with traditional Italian cured meats and cheeses, as well as several vegetarian and vegan offerings. The menu also highlights the vegan AvoCINICO, which is served on a slice of focaccia bread, avocado with a chickpea and rosemary mousse, tomatoes, topped with pink peppercorns and Maldon sea salt, and a round-shaped homemade Lasagna Classica and a vegetarian Lasagna Verde made with basil pesto, béchamel, Asiago, Parmigiano Reggiano, and topped with almond crumble.

Those who visit can also choose the $10 Breakfast, which includes your favorite coffee drink (drip/espresso/cappuccino) and a choice of vegan or plain croissant; the $18 Lunch, your favorite coffee drink (drip/espresso/cappuccino) or a bottled drink and your choice of Focaccia; or AperiCINICO $25/guest, (a minimum of 4 people) A bottle of red/white/sparkling served with a Cinico Tagliere.

The shop’s lounge is open all day and at night, it transforms into a music lounge that will host live music and intimate concerts from Hamilton on certain nights. A calendar of ticketed events will be made available this fall on CINICO’s website, with tickets being released on a first-come, first-served basis.

CINICO Coffee Company will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with weekend hours running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.