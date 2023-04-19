Danish bakery Ole & Steen to open new location in Tribeca with giveaways, grand opening celebrations

A popular Danish bakery is celebrating the opening of a new location in Tribeca this week.

Hailing from Denmark, Ole & Steen has been a staple in New York City’s bakery scene since it first opened its doors in three different Manhattan locations in 2019. On April 20, the bakery will be opening its fourth Manhattan store at 100 Church St., further expanding its presence in the Big Apple.

Ole & Steen originally opened in 1991 by bakers Ole Kristoffersen and Steen Skallebaek under the name “Lagkagehuset.” The bakery has since grown into the Ole & Steen we know and love today, with over 100 stores in Europe and the United States.

Just like Ole & Steen’s three other Manhattan locations, the new store at 100 Church St. will serve delicious Danish treats all day long, including popular options from their other locations such as the Cinnamon Social, which is a braided sweet soft dough filled with vanilla custard and cinnamon paste topped with icing, the brand’s signature Rugbrød (Danish rye bread), and the Copenhagener, a rectangular pastry with an almond cream filling, covered in poppy seeds. The shop will also include Ole & Steen’s many savory options, including the Everything Spiced Salmon Salad and Curry Chickpea Salad Sandwich, as well as many coffee and grab & go food options.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 250 customers on April 20-21 at the new Tribeca will receive a free Cinnamon Social Slice. The store will also be hosting a Hygge Happy Hour (5 to 7 p.m.) to keep the party going all day while giving away gift cards, signature pastries, and merchandise all day long. Visitors can also get personalized illustrations from local NYC Napkin Artist Jason Chatfield (12 to 5 p.m.).

The bakery will also have bikes stationed throughout Tribeca that will be giving away Cinnamon Social slices. Guests will also be able to scan the QR code on the pastry bag and enter to win free Cinnamon Socials for a year. The bikes will be located at Oculus (Fulton & Church), City Hall Park on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 100 Church, Brookfield Place on April 20 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and again at Oculus on April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ole & Steen’s new Tribeca location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is available for delivery exclusively with Caviar & Doordash. For more information about Ole & Steen, visit oleandsteen.us.