Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Donut Rat is Pizza Rat’s newest underground nemesis

By
0
comments
Posted on

Rodents and food have enjoyed more than their five minutes this fall. 

Pizza Rat kicked off the publicity tour for Milkshake Squirrel and Bagel Pigeon, only to be trumped on October 30 with a video of Donut Rat indulging in dessert.

YouTube user Dustin Sherman uploaded a video he shot at the East Broadway subway station at 2:30 a.m. on October 30 showing a rat carrying a donut across the platform.

Donut Rat doesn’t seem to struggle as much as Pizza Rat, who had to navigate the stairs, but 23 seconds in, Donut Rat seems to successfully escape the public eye, full donut in tow.

What a hero. 

Start dismantling your Pizza Rat costumes, it will be all about Donut Rat this Halloweekend. 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC