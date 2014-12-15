Balaboosta’s Carrot-Sweet Potato Latkes

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Einat Admony’s Carrot-Sweet Potato Latkes

Ingredients:

1 cup grated potato

1 cup grated yams

1 cup grated carrot

1 ½ cups grated onion,

½ cup grated granny smith apple

1 egg

1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves

4 tablespoons AP flour

1 tablsepoon salt

1 pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch sugar

canola oil

Method:

Mix all of the above ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Heat up a sauté pan with ½” of oil. When the oil is hot (around 370 degrees F) create 2” patties from the mixture and fry on both sides until they are golden brown.

For the Yogurt Sauce:

Simply mix chopped preserved lemons with enough honey to balance out the bitterness. Gently mix in plain yogurt until you have a homogenous mixture. You can add a pinch of turmeric for color if you wish. Season with salt and pepper. Dollop on your lovely little latkes and let the holiday feasting begin!

Makes 10-12 latkes