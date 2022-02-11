El Quijote, a neighbor favorite, opens after four years

An iconic Chelsea restaurant has reopened after four years. El Quijote opened its W. 23rd St. doors on Wednesday to anticipatory neighbors eager to eat at the Old Charm neighborhood restaurant. The 88-year old eatery has been closed since 2018.

A few foodies hovered near the door; they were the first to enter.

Chelsea neighbor Jane Schreibman stopped by to see how things were going. “We lived across the bridge in New Jersey and would come here for special occasions— always ordering lobster— when I was growing up,” she said. “It’s so nice for this restaurant to back. I have so many memories over the years.” Deciding she’d stop in for something light, Schreibman ordered a salad. “The apple and fennel salad was really delicious,” she commented, predicting that she’d return another time for dinner, possibly for the signature paella dish.

The feel of the restaurant is similar to years past—the décor remaining the same, the long brown wall mural of Don Quijote’s wanderings, frosted glass panels, the red booths. The restaurant has downsized from 220 to 65 furthering its feel of intimacy. Its menu is mainly from the north of Spain. It is now being run by Sunday Hospitality and partner Charles Seich.