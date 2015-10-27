Late-night drunchies? There’s an app for that

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Scrolling through Seamless after a long night on the town can be daunting.

And don’t even try deciphering your local bodega menu after bar hopping.

While drinking a cold glass of water and getting in bed with some crackers may be your best solution to the late night drunchies (drunken munchies, if you didn’t know), the City that Never Sleeps isn’t going to stand for that.

A new app, Fooze, lets users choose from a nightly selection of three different late-night meals — think mac and cheese, dumplings, fried chicken sandwiches…

No reading required: if you’re capable of tapping on a photo of tempting-looking food, you’ll see it at your door in under 30 minutes, sometimes delivered by a human in a bear costume because, why not?

Menu items will come from local restaurants including Korilla BBQ, Bark Hot Dogs, Ramen-Ya, Taquitoria, Sticky’s Finger Joint, Tacos Morelos and more.

The price, hovering around $10, includes delivery and a 15 percent tip for the courier, human or bear.

Fooze will launch in the Lower East Side, Soho, East Village, West Village and Union Square up to 28th Street on Wednesday, November 4.

To start, delivery hours will be from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Just try and get a little sleep, at some point.