Cool off with free ice cream from Piece of Cake in Brooklyn and Queens this weekend

Days are getting hotter and what’s better to cool off with than a cone of delicious ice cream? Piece of Cake Moving & Storage will be providing New Yorkers with free ice cream as a part of their Summer Smiles event.

Piece of Cake is NYC’s fastest growing and highest-rated moving company. They are known for their smooth and stress-free moving experiences.

Piece of Cake was inspired by New York’s resilience in the face of the many waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and rental crisis’. As well as the people’s ability to adapt and overcome.

Piece of Cake wants to thank New Yorkers for trusting them with their home moving needs by delivering something a little different. Serving up free ice cream and sunny tunes throughout, they will be giving away free treats in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.

The event will begin on Sunday, July 31 in Brooklyn and Queens. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the treats will be served in DUMBO on Water Street, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. they will be serving in Williamsburg on Bedford Ave and from 4 – 6 p.m. they will be serving in Long Island City at Gantry Plaza.

The ice cream will be served on a first come, first serve basis. All ice cream will be served once per person.

Their next event will be on Aug. 7 when Piece of Cake will visit various parts of Manhattan. From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ice cream will be served in the Upper West Side in Central Park, from 1:30 – 3:30 they will be serving in Greenwich Village at Washington Square Park and from 4 – 6 p.m. they will be serving in Lower Manhattan at Battery Park.

For exact locations and updates, you can follow Piece of Cake’s social media, @mypieceofcakemoving.