Get free Auntie Anne’s this week for National Pretzel Day

Put away that loose change — Auntie Anne’s wants to satisfy your salty or sweet snack cravings for free.

The pretzel shop is offering free salted or cinnamon-sugar pretzel twists to customers starting Wednesday to celebrate National Pretzel Day. The coupon-only deal lasts through Sunday, according to the chain’s website.

And no, you won’t have to visit a mall to pick up a soft-baked treat. There are more than 20 Auntie Anne’s locations across the five boroughs.

To cash in on a tasty freebie coupon, download the free Auntie Anne’s app before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. If your iPhone is full of pictures of your dog that absolutely cannot be deleted to make room for another app, visit auntieannes.com to score a BOGO deal instead.

Unable to get the app to work? You’re not alone. Due to an overwhelming number of app users for the deal, Auntie Anne’s app experienced issues with its servers, a spokeswoman for the company said. All My Pretzel Perks members will still be able to claim their free prize, and a second pretzel deal has been announced for May 1 through May 7, the spokeswoman said.