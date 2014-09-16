Rockaway Taco and 3 other destinations closing up shop for the season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

There are things about summer I won’t miss: the sweltering heat, the underage bro interns, the need to look good in a bathing suit. These hindrances, I am happy to report, are on their way out. But there are some summer luxuries that I’m sad are leaving. Before fall is fully upon us, I suggest you check these seasonal destinations out.

Rockaway Taco

95-19 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Beach, Rockawaytaco.com

On Sept. 28, the famed Rockaway Taco closes its proverbial doors. Before that happens, devour lightly fried fish tacos topped with colorful radishes, cheesy quesadillas and the sweetest, soft-fried plantains sprinkled with salty Oaxaca cheese. Wash everything down with a cold, refreshing watermelon juice that tastes like block parties of yesteryear.

Sonny’s Soda Shoppe

9 Crosby St., 212-389-0000, Morganshotelgroup.com

Also on Sept. 28, this Mondrian Hotel rooftop scene will close up “shoppe.” Modeled after an Italian beach club, Sonny’s has been a hotspot all summer long with chic, leggy ladies drinking frozen Limoncello. For the hungrier set, there are also Sicilian pies by the slice and plenty of gelato in flavors like blood orange and pistachio.

Gowanus Yacht Club

323 Smith St., Carroll Gardens, no phone

At the end of October, Brooklyn hipsters will need to say goodbye to Gowanus Yacht Club when it will be too cold to chow down on burgers and dogs at the casual picnic tables. We’ll all miss this patio party, not to mention the nostalgia of beer served in plastic cups — at least until next spring.

Grand Banks

Pier 25 near N. Moore and West streets, 212-960-3390, Grandbanks.org

Since docking in lower Manhattan, this schooner has been one of my favorite summer spots. If you can manage to get your sea legs — the boat can really rock — go before it sails south at the end of October for the beautiful view and the coldest, freshest oysters paired with a punchy red-wine mignonette. Snacks aren’t complete without a heaping pile of Old Bay fries and a glass of Rose Champagne as you say a final farewell to the season.

Ariel Kanter is an editor at Gilt City.