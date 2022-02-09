Grubhub reveals their app users’ best restaurants and pizza toppings in New York City and nationwide

What are some of New York City’s favorite pizza toppings? The answers may or may not surprise you.

For National Pizza Day, Grubhub compiled a list of the top pizzeria in America and New York City, as well as their favorite pizza toppings in 2022. According to the results, the top cities to have the best pizza were New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Newark — the East Coast must know what they’re doing regarding pizza.

Among those cities, American’s listed the top five pizza restaurants in the country. First, Fresco’s Pizza in Manhattan, John’s Pizzeria Ristorante and Lounge in Chicago, Two Boots in Brooklyn, Rosario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant in Philadelphia, and Motorino Pizza in Manhattan.

For New York City, the best pizza places were found in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The results showed that Fresco Pizzeria, located in Hudson Heights, was number one for the best pizza place. Next on the list were Two Boots, Motorino’s, Arturo’s Pizza and Table 87.

Along with America’s favorite pizza restaurants, Grubhub also listed 10 of the nation’s preferred pizza toppings. Coming in first was Pepperoni, next, mushrooms, sausage, black olives, bacon, onions, pineapple, green peppers, spinach and ham. New York’s top 5 picks for pizza toppings, according to Grubhub, mirrored those of the rest of the nation — coming in first was the class pepperoni, followed by mushrooms in second and sausage at third. New York strayed a little with onions in the fourth place spot and black olives at fifth.

New Yorkers also hit the record for having the largest Grubhub order of pizza being 37 orders of pizza from Neapolitan Express Pizza on Wall St. However, nationally, there have been three orders of 40 pizzas to a Grubhub order located in La Habra, California, from Pizza Trio and Donatos Pizza in Nashville, Tennessee (twice).