NYC happy hour: Where to find the cheapest drink deals

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In addition to a free pizza with every drink ordered, Crocodile Lounge has a lengthy happy hour with cheap beer. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea

Happy hour can be much happier if the price is right.

So many bars and restaurants offer drink deals for the hours after work ends, but it can still get pretty expensive if you don’t do your research.

If you know where to go, you can find plenty of amazing deals in NYC.

With that in mind, here are our favorite happy hours:

Manhattan

St. Dymphna’s. Named after the patron saint of the mentally insane, this bar brings you $4 draughts from noon to 8 p.m. everyday. It also has Wi-Fi, coffee and food, so you can start drinking early and stay on your game. 118 St. Marks Pl.

Crocodile Lounge. This East Village bar gives you a free personal pizza when you order a drink, but its happy hour is epic. On weekdays from noon to 7 p.m., it has the cheapest dinner and drink deal in town. Specials include $4 Coors Light, $5 well drinks, $6 High Life and whiskey, Tecate and tequila. 325 E. 14th St.

Barn Joo. This dim Korean gastropub offers a “grumpy hour” from noon to 4 p.m. and a regular happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. with drafts at $6, wine at $7 and well drinks at $8. 893 Broadway and 35 Union Square West

The Dead Poet. This Upper West Side bar, which has weekly live music, offers happy hours from noon to 8 p.m. every day with different specials each night, from Tequila Tuesdays ($2 off tequilas and tacos) to Local Thusdays ($5 for New York beers) and more. 450 Amsterdam Ave.

The Dead Poet at 450 Amsterdam Ave. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The Mermaid Inn. The Manhattan seafood restaurant proudly hosts the ‘Happiest of Hours’ from 5 to 7 p.m. on weeknights. Specials include $5 draughts, $8 cocktails and $1.25 oysters. 96 Second Ave., 79 Macdougal St. and 570 Amsterdam Ave.

Haru. The sushi bar and Japanese restaurant doubles as a bar with an excellent happy hour. Each location has a different menu, but our favorite is the Hell’s Kitchen eatery, which holds happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Hot snacks and sushi from the kitchen are just $5, including wings, blue crab and corn fritters, a spicy tuna roll and the Hell’s Kitchen roll. Sake is also $5 and you get $1 off any beer and $2 off any glass of wine. 859 Ninth Ave. & multiple locations

The Red Lion. From 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, this dive offers $3 Red Lion Light or amber drafts, $5 well drinks, $6 French martinis or appletinis and more. Appetizers are also half price. For $6, you can order chicken tenders, wings, nachos or mozzarella sticks. 151 Bleecker St.

Brooklyn

​The Charleston. Play a game of Skee-Ball as you wait for your personal pizza that comes free with a drink order. Draft beer is about $6 to $7 but during happy hour (noon to 8 p.m. every day), you’ll get $1 off draft beers, $1 off well drinks and shots and $2 off pitchers. 174 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg

Camp. For a rustic start to your evening, visit Brooklyn’s outdoor-themed bar for two-for-one drinks and $2 off premium drinks on weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m. 179 Smith St., Cobble Hill

Clinton Hall. The brew pub’s Williamsburg location offers the 3 to 7 Happy Hour on weekdays, when patrons can enjoy drinks and food ranging from $3 to $7 from 3 to 7 p.m. Try sliders for $3, crispy chicken wings for $5, a craft beer pint for $7 and more. 247 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg

Trophy Bar. This South Williamsburg bar offers happy hour every day from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. Most draft beers are $5 and wine, Bloody Marys, margaritas and sangria are $6, while food is $6-$7 (cheeseburger and fries, veggie burger and fries and grilled cheese). There are also DJ sets almost every night. 351 Broadway, South Williamsburg

The Rookery. With a 16-foor horseshoe bar set in the middle of the space, this contemporary pub offers happy hour from noon to closing during the week and starting at 11 a.m. on weekends. Don’t miss Mussel Mondays — for $5 you get as many mussels as you want and half-priced red and white bottles of wine, while you listen to music by DJ Ekob. 425 Troutman St., Bushwick

Queens

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden. Weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m., this Czech bar sells $4 mugs of craft beer. Special events also bring $12 pitcher deals. 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

El Coyote. This Mexican eatery is generous with its happy hour, which is all day Monday through Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. Specials include $4 for margaritas, red sangria, any glass of wine and any beer, but only in the bar area. When you buy a main course in the dining room during happy hour, you’ll get wings for 60 cents each and appetizers from $3 and up. There’s also a mariachi band that plays on Friday and Sunday nights. 80-18 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights & 70-09 Austin St., Forest Hills

Sweet Afton. This dark-wood decorated bar and eatery, which has a sweet back patio, offers happy hour weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. with $2 off house cocktails, virgin libations, well drinks and select drafts and wines. It’s got a pretty delicious menu, too, including what it says is the neighborhood’s best burger. 30-09 34th St., Astoria

Maggie Maes. This rustic bar offers different specials each weekday, from noon to 7 p.m., including $2 off select cocktails, $1 off draft bottles and cans, $1 off glasses of wine and free popcorn on Fridays. There’s also a DJ set in the eatery’s whiskey room downstairs starting at 9:30 p.m. if you stick around. 41-15 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

The Bronx

Bronx Beer Hall. If you’re going to start (or continue) drinking on the later side, visit on Tuesday nights from 9 to 11 p.m. for $5 glasses of house wine and $2 off all draft pints. 2344 Arthur Ave., Belmont

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen. Head to this historic clock tower building in the South Bronx, where you’ll find two-for-one drinks during its weekday happy hours, from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 p.m. to closing. Don’t miss Taco Tuesday (trivia, $2 tacos, $2 tequila shots and $5 margaritas) or its beer and burger deal on Wednesdays for $15. 112 Lincoln Ave., Mott Haven

Giovanni. From 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, you can get beer for $5 and other drinks (martinis, Champagne, cocktails, frozen drinks and more) for $7. This pizzeria and Italian eatery has something going on every night, from Live Lobster Monday Nights, karaoke and live music to music by famous DJs on Friday and Saturday nights. 579 Grand Concourse, Concourse Village

The Bronx Public Bar & Kitchen. This new eatery and bar is dedicated to celebrating the Bronx and offers a fun atmosphere for happy hour, which happens on weekdays. From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Fridays and all night on Wednesdays, you can get five cans of Tecate or Miller Lite bottles for $15; a beer and a shot for $6; five cocktails for $25 and more. Food comes cheap too. Happy hour specials include $1 wings, $2 sliders, $4 mac n’ cheese and a $5 quesadilla. Monday is half-priced burger night, too. 170 W. 231st St., Riverdale