Happy hours for day drinking: 9 NYC bars that open early

Most happy hours start around 5 p.m. — just in time for the post-work crowd. But if you’re looking for something that starts a little earlier, here are some happy hours that will accommodate.

Miss Lily’s: Both locations of the Caribbean spot offer a weekday happy hour from noon to 7 p.m. In the East Village, get dark and stormy slushies and rum punch for $7, and draft beer and wine for $5. Over at the flagship in SoHo, get draft beer for $5, wine by the glass for $7 and specialty cocktails for $9. 109 Avenue A, 212-812-1482; 132 W. Houston St., 212-812-1482, misslilys.com

Brooklyn Crab: Plan accordingly — on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, get $4 Narragansett, as well as $1 oysters, all-day (that’s 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.) at the year-round seafood shack. 24 Reed St., Red Hook, 718-643-2722, brooklyncrab.com

Boulton & Watt: From noon to 7 p.m. weekdays, get $6 draft beers and $6 glasses of wine at the Alphabet City bar. On weekends, the happy hour switches to brunch fare — $6 mimosas, Bloody Marys and sangria, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5 Avenue A, 646-490-6004, boultonandwattnyc.com

Loosie’s Cafe: At the latest offering from the Loosie’s Rouge team, get $5 frozen margaritas, $5 rose and $1 oysters during happy hour, from noon to 6 p.m. daily, at the semi-outdoor spot. 93 S. Sixth St., Williamsburg, loosiescafe.com

Skinny Dennis: Happy hour is every day from noon to 7 p.m. at this honky tonk, and includes $1 off draft and canned beers, and well drinks for $3. Stick around for the live music. 152 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg, skinnydennisbar.com

169 Bar: This dive bar favorite has a daily happy hour from noon to 7:30 p.m. that includes a $3 beer-and-shot combo, $1 off canned and draft beers and $2 “off everything else.” 169 E. Broadway, 646-833-7199, 169barnyc.com

Latin Beet Kitchen: The year-old fast-casual spot just launched an all-day happy hour. Get wine, beer and sangria for $5 to $8 and cocktails for $9 from noon to 9 p.m. daily. 43 W. 24th St., 212-929-1200, latinbeet.com

Chilo’s: Grab a seat on the outside patio and settle into the Brooklyn bar’s happy hour, which lasts from 4 to 6:30 p.m. weekdays — and even earlier on Fridays, at noon — and includes $8 margaritas and $1 off drafts, cans, well drinks and wines. Not to be missed is the taco happy hour, too: three tacos and a can of Tecate for $10. 323 Franklin Ave., Bed-Stuy, chilosbk.com

Diamond Reef: Grab a cocktail then head to the large backyard space at this newish bar from the Attaboy team. Happy hour is weekdays from open til 7 p.m. Most of the week that means 5 p.m., but on Fridays you can get a head start at 3 p.m. Happy hour deals include $8 for select cocktails (sorry, not the frozen Penicillin), $2 off wine by the glass, and a “shot of something good” plus a mug of beer for $10. 1057 Atlantic Ave., Bed-Stuy, diamondreefnyc.com