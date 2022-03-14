Harlem Restaurant Week returns to New York City through March 27

Harlem Restaurant Week returns for its thirteenth season, presenting up to 60 restaurants and bars from East to West Harlem from now until March 27.

“Now that people are feeling more comfortable venturing outside to dine at restaurants and enjoy other lifestyle activities, we wanted the Harlem Restaurant Week Spring campaign to showcase the numerous experiences available in the neighborhood in addition to Harlem’s world-class dining scene,” said Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, Executive Director, Harlem Park to Park and Executive Producer of Harlem Restaurant Week. “HRW’s “Double Up Your Experience” offers a curated list of Dine & Play venues to “double your fun” during the two-week promotional period; and features local retailers, galleries, fitness studios and cultural institutions such as The Apollo Theater and its ‘Half Off for Harlem’ offer to encourage people to visit a Harlem restaurant + a retail, service or cultural business through March 27th.”

Harlem Restaurant week’s dining promotional period will take place over a course of two weeks. Take-out and delivery options will be available across Harlem, featuring everything from legacy restaurants to award winners to Harlem’s first food truck, Harlem Seafood Soul. Deals to look forward to include “Best Bites for $10,” lunch specials for $25 and dinner specials for $35.

Additional deals will be available to win online with the fun-filled HRW social media “Spin the Wheel” promotion with over 30 gift card prizes. All deals and a full list of participating restaurants are available on HRW’s website.

The theme “Double Up” will encourage participants to experience Harlem eats at bars, restaurants and cafes before or after visiting one of the award-winning and critically-acclaimed cultural institutions participating this spring. Participating institutions include Kente Royal Gallery, The Apollo Theater, El Museo del Barrio, Museum of the City of NY, Museum of Food and Drink at The African Center and wellness venues such as NiLu and Harlem Yoga Studio.

Harlem Restaurant Week will not only allow customers to experience new foods at good prices but will also give families in need complimentary meals donated by participating restaurants through Harlem Park to Park in partnership with The Angel Food Project and The Ladies of Hope Ministries.

“The Ladies Of Hope Ministries (LOHM; the parent organization of The Angel Food Project) is proud to partner with Harlem Park to Park and neighborhood restaurants to advance the economic development of local businesses and support food-insecure community members who are impacted by incarceration by delivering gourmet dinners right to their doorstep,” said Topeka K. Sam, Founder and Executive Director of The LOHM.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit harlemrestaurantweek.com.