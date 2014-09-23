Ilan Hall’s Gefilte Fish

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Chef Ilan Hall is known for serving some ironically sacreligious foods at his new Williamsburg outpost of The Gorbals– think bacon-wrapped matzo balls. But his gefilte fish recipe has Jewish bubbe written all over it. “This interpretation of gefilte fish is prepared more like a French mousseline,” he explains “It will convert even the most vehement gefilte fish hater.”

GEFILTE FISH

Ingredients – 720 grams pollock

– 4 egg whites

– 240 grams heavy cream

Method

1. Chop the pollock in a food processor until completely smooth.

2. Drizzle in the egg white, followed by the heavy cream.

3. Pass the mixture through a fine mesh colander. Season with salt.

4. Bring a pot of water to a gentle simmer.

5. Form the mixture into individual portions. Poach until slightly firm and cooked through.

6. Let cool, reserve cooking liquid.

Serve with fresh grated horseradish