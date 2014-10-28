Jesse Schenker shares his recipe for roasted carrots

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For Chef Jesse Schenker, the road to eating better is partly paved with carrots.

“Recently when I started to change my lifestyle and eat healthier, I started to eat carrots because they were sweet and a great snack,” says Schenker.

When he first opened his second restaurant, The Gander, he included a carrot side with shallots, thyme and garlic so that there was a “healthy, flavorful vegetable side dish on the menu.”

The carrots are topped with breadcrumbs, but you can easily remove them to make this dish gluten-free too, recommends Schenker.

Roasted carrots with shallots, thyme and garlic

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For shallot confit:

5 shallots, minced

1/4 cup olive oil

For carrots:

1 lb. small heirloom carrots

5-7 sprigs of thyme

5 cloves garlic

3 tbsp. olive oil

For breadcrumbs:

2 tbsp. butter, unsalted

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

3-5 sprigs thyme

1 clove garlic, smashed

Salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place minced shallots in small sauté pan, cover with olive oil. Heat over very low heat (do not let simmer) until shallots are soft.

Clean and peel carrots. Toss cleaned carrots with olive oil, thyme and garlic in a bowl. Place on sheet tray or roasting pan and roast for 20-30 minutes or until fork tender.

While carrots are roasting, melt butter in medium pot. Add breadcrumbs, thyme and garlic. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until breadcrumbs are golden brown. Salt to taste.

To serve, place carrots on a serving tray and drizzle shallot confit over carrots to your liking. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the carrots.