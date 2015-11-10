Joe’s Crab Shack to eliminate tipping at select locations

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Joe’s Crab Shack will eliminate tipping at some of its restaurants. This location is in Westbury, N.Y. Photo Credit: YouTube

In recent months, several restaurants and restaurant groups have announced they would institute a no-tipping policy in their restaurants. Now major chain Joe’s Crab Shack is also giving no-tipping a whirl.

According to Restaurant Business, Ignite Restaurant Group CEO Ray Blanchette told investors last week about the plan, which was rolled out in the summer and is in place at 18 locations. The trial will run through the end of the year, the report said.

Server wages will start at $14 per hour and menu prices will grow by 12% to 15%, according to Restaurant Business.

Joe’s appears to be the first chain to try the no-tipping policy. The only location in New York City is at 200 Baychester Ave. in the Bronx, and is not one of the trial locations.

Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group announced last month that it would switch to no tips at all its restaurants, which include The Modern, Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe, among others.