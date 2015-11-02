65 years of Junior’s Restaurant means (almost) free cheesecake!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Our favorite flavor of cheesecake? Free.

Junior’s Restaurant (386 Flatbush Ave.) is celebrating 65 years in Brooklyn with nearly free cheesecake on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

To honor six and a half decades of magnificent cheesecake, Junior’s will be selling slices for 65-cents (with the purchase of an entree).

A slice of plain cheesecake at Junior’s usually costs $6.95, and it’s nearly impossible to walk into the restaurant and leave without one.

Last Nov. 3, Junior’s celebrated its 64th with 64-cent cheesecake, but the penny increase is fine, really.

Get it while it’s cheap!