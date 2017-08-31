LCD Soundsystem’s ‘American Dream’ album gets its own OddFellows ice cream flavor

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

LCD Soundsystem is playing at their house, their house.

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. shops in Williamsburg and East Village will be playing songs from the band’s fourth album on the day of its official release, Friday, while serving free scoops of a flavor created exclusively for the occasion.

“American Dream” — named after the cult disco-punk group’s first album in seven years — features peanut butter ice cream with dark chocolate, burnt marshmallow and crushed graham cracker, according to a news release.

The flavor was chosen in collaboration with LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, OddFellows co-owner Mohan Kumar said.

“James wanted something with peanut butter and chocolate, so we decided to make a Peanut Butter S’mores flavor,” Kumar said in a news release. “What is more American than that?”

Murphy, who credits the late David Bowie for his motivation to revive an act he retired five years ago, isn’t shy about his love for a nut butter he once described as “the greatest American flavor.”

“It’s the only flavor that the rest of the world, they don’t get it,” he said in a short 2013 documentary about his independent record label and production company, DFA Records.

Flaunt your Murphy fandom (and patriotism?) by claiming a free scoop of “American Dream” from noon to 6 p.m. at the OddFellows shop at 175 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg, or the outpost at 75 E. 4th St. in the East Village, while supplies last.