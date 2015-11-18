Magnolia Bakery opens in Penn Station

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Your commute just got a lot sweeter.

Magnolia Bakery opened its sixth New York City location Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Penn Station.

Just by the ACE subway turnstiles, this brand new Magnolia spot will feature all your favorite baked goods, ranging from cupcakes and cakes to pies, muffins, scones, banana pudding, cheesecakes, cookies and brownies. Beverages will also be served.

Magnolia is also debuting a new cupcake to celebrate your favorite place in all of Manhattan: Penn Station.

The Penn Station Cupcake ($4) will be a chocolate cupcake topped with a white chocolate buttercream and a chocolate disc depicting the 34th Street subway station.

Magnolia Penn Station will be open more hours of the day than you’re awake: Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.