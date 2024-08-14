Midtown’s newest breakfast spot is on Point (Seven)

Point Seven’s new breakfast menu will help get your commute going.

Start your day and commute off right this summer with Point Seven’s brand-new breakfast menu. The upscale seafood restaurant attached to Grand Central Station saw Midtown’s need for an “elegant place to sit down for breakfast” said Chef-Owner Franklin Becker, and they made it a reality.

On weekdays from 7:30-10:30 a.m., customers can experience what makes this restaurant one of Midtown’s go-to destinations.

“Point Seven stands for the fact that 70% of the earth is covered by water,” shared Becker, “Oceans kind of flow freely, and therefore our food flows freely from style to style.”

Cultural and culinary expression flourishes at Point Seven. Highlights on the menu include the Japanese Breakfast, featuring grilled fresh market fish with steamed rice and miso soup and the Eggs Benedict Shakshuka, putting an Israeli twist on the classic dish. Steak & Eggs in red chimichurri and San Francisco’s Hang Town Fry with poached oysters are also favored by staff and customers.

Aside from the food, the decor at Point Seven is another crowd pleaser. From dried corals adorning tables to cozy booths bouquets and a perfect view of the bar, “our ambiance is sophisticated, modern and friendly,” expressed Becker. The main dining room also features a mirrored ceiling which reflects the mesmerizing seating layout of curvy booths and tables. Point Seven also prides itself on being the go-to, happy hour bar for everyone living and working in the area.

“It’s just something that people can enjoy themselves in, it’s a feel-good restaurant.”

For more information on Point Seven and its new breakfast menu, visit their website.