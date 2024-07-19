National Ice Cream Day | Max & Mina’s Ice Cream bursts with character and flavor in Flushing

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Max & Mina’s, a homemade ice cream shop in Flushing, creates an immersive, nostalgic experience beyond its scoops and sundaes with kitschy cereal boxes, signs, stickers, vintage records and an assortment of memorabilia all along the walls and counters.

The family-owned ice cream shop has been around since 1997, attracting customers all over the city. Owner Bruce Becker gathers inspiration from what he eats day-to-day, gathering ingredients like nuts or a new chocolate bar to combine into new flavors. The Becker family has created close to 16,000 flavors since their opening in the 90s, with creative ideas flowing the most in the summer, said Becker.

Becker’s daughter, Deborah, described some popular flavors while scooping them into a cup—Cookie Monster and Spongebob.

“Cookie Monster is a vanilla base with Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and vanilla icing,” she said, scooping the bright blue flavor. “This one is probably up there too, it’s Spongebob, it’s a cake batter base with sprinkles, Oreos, and also vanilla icing too.”

The shop is not all about the ice cream; “it’s a museum!” said Becker, motioning around him with his arms raised in the air. On one section of the ceiling, there are pictures of scenes from the 1989 Batman movie.

“Instead of having it in my box in my garage, or my attic, or my bedroom, hoarding it away, let the people see it,” Becker said, pointing at his 1976 Yankee yearbook on the side of a counter. “You know, it’s like there’s a joy that you can pass on here. They can get a little lost, but it’s just, it’s a wonderland.”

As National Ice Cream Day approaches on July 21, Becker remains true to the brand of the shop.

“It sounds crazy, but it’s not really, everyday here is National Ice Cream Day,” said Becker.