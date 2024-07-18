National Ice Cream Day | Mikey Likes It Ice Cream: A scoop of love in the heart of the community

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the vibrant, ever-evolving landscape of New York City, Mikey Likes It Ice Cream stands out not only for its innovative flavors but also for the vibrant personality and boundless passion of its founder, Michael Cole, prominently known as “Mikey.”

Mikey’s love for ice cream is matched only by his dedication to his community. Known for his infectious smile and tireless work ethic, Mikey pours his heart into every scoop, ensuring each creation is a masterpiece of flavor and joy. His genuine desire to bring happiness to others, combined with his commitment to uplifting the neighborhood he has called home his whole life, has transformed this small brand into a cherished local treasure, winning over hearts one scoop at a time.

What sets Mikey Likes It Ice Cream apart is its inventive and nostalgic flavors. From “Southern Hospitality,” a pecan pie-infused ice cream, to “Pink Floyd,” a flavor inspired by strawberry cheesecake, each scoop is a tribute to Mikey’s heritage and inspirations. The flavors are not just about taste; they tell a story, often reflecting Mikey’s journey and the culture around him.

“Every flavor has a piece of my life in it,” Mikey explains. “I want people to taste the love and passion I put into making them.”

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream is more than just a place to satisfy sweet cravings. It’s a community hub. Mikey’s commitment to giving back is evident in his many initiatives, including offering free ice cream to local students who excel academically and organizing community events.

“Seeing kids’ faces light up when they taste our ice cream is the best reward,” Mikey says. “It’s about creating a positive impact and being a part of the community.”

Local resident’s always come up to Mikey and give him many thanks for everything he has done for the community ranging from hosting events for the kids to even supporting local businesses such as Crepe City which he is now partnering with.

The love for Mikey Likes It Ice Cream extends beyond its delicious offerings. It’s in the way Mikey greets every customer with a warm smile and how he remembers the little details about their lives. It’s in the shop’s atmosphere, which feels like a welcoming extension of Mikey’s own home. The shop has become a safe space for many, a place where everyone is welcomed with open arms and a sweet treat.

With the success of his first shop, Mikey has expanded, opening a second location in Harlem and planning more openings later on this year. Despite the growth, he remains grounded and committed to the principles that made his first shop a hit.

“We’re expanding, but the heart of what we do remains the same,” Mikey states. “It’s about bringing joy and being a positive force in the community.”

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream is not just a business; it’s a symbol of redemption, passion, and community spirit. Michael Cole has turned his love for ice cream into a beacon of hope and happiness, creating a legacy that transcends flavors and brings people together.

In a city as vast and diverse as New York, Mikey Likes It Ice Cream is a reminder that sometimes, the smallest shops with the biggest hearts make the most significant impact. As Mikey says, “It’s all about spreading love, one scoop at a time.”