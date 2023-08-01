Quantcast
Eat & Drink

Brooklyn scoop shop partners with popular bakery brand to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with free treats

By Posted on
Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches
Photo courtesy of St Pierre Bakery/OddFellows

A popular bread brand and a Brooklyn-based ice cream shop are coming together to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day the best way they know how: with free ice cream sandwiches.

On Aug. 2, St. Pierre Bakery is teaming up with OddFellows Ice Cream Co. to offer complimentary ice cream sandwiches at select locations. 

Each ice cream sandwich will be made with St Pierre Bakery’s brioche waffles and filled with OddFellows’ small-batch ice cream. Participating locations include:

  • OddFellows Dumbo, 47 Water St.

  • Oddfellows Domino Park (Williamsburg), 40 River St.

  • Oddfellows Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St, Pier 5

Free ice cream sandwiches will be available to the first 50 customers at each store. For more information about OddFellows, visit oddfellowsnyc.com. For more information about St. Pierre Bakery, visit stpierrebakery.com.

