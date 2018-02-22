National Meatball Day inspires $100 meatball at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One New York City restaurant has come up with a unique way to mangia on National Meatball Day.

For $100 — one night only — you can get a special meatball at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Manhattan.

But this is no ordinary meatball stuffed with breadcrumbs, egg and fennel. This upscale version is comprised of Wagyu beef, truffle caciocavallo cheese, foie gras and winter truffles. Instead of being slathered in tomato gravy, it comes covered in a creamy shallot and Champagne sauce.

And just so you feel like you are getting your money’s worth, the meal includes a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo wine.

The decadent dinner is only being offered on National Meatball Day, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance.

The meatball will be gone the next day but you can still chow down on the restaurant’s signature American Kobe beef meatballs, which will only set you back $13.