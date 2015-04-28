Krispy Kreme is our hero: Get 12 free doughnuts for National Super Hero Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s… free donuts!

Buy a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts Tuesday– more importantly known as National Super Hero Day– and you’ll get another 12 original glazed donuts, free of charge.

KrispyKreme.com explains: “The League of Extraordinary Doughnuts assembled for one crucial mission: to bring joy to people across the world. Using their sweet set of superpowers, they deliver doughnuts to anyone in need of a smile.”

The Penn Station location (2 Penn Plaza, Amtrak Level) is participating, and, better yet, you can take a photo with your personal hero (humans, pets, figurines all apply) at a Krispy Kreme shop or with a Krispy Kreme product with #SuperheroSelfie to be entered for a chance to win free doughnuts for life… superpower to eat endless carbs and keep your bikini body not included.