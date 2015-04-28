Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Krispy Kreme is our hero: Get 12 free doughnuts for National Super Hero Day

By
0
comments
Posted on

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s… free donuts!

Buy a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts Tuesday– more importantly known as National Super Hero Day– and you’ll get another 12 original glazed donuts, free of charge.

KrispyKreme.com explains: “The League of Extraordinary Doughnuts assembled for one crucial mission: to bring joy to people across the world. Using their sweet set of superpowers, they deliver doughnuts to anyone in need of a smile.”

The Penn Station location (2 Penn Plaza, Amtrak Level) is participating, and, better yet, you can take a photo with your personal hero (humans, pets, figurines all apply) at a Krispy Kreme shop or with a Krispy Kreme product with #SuperheroSelfie to be entered for a chance to win free doughnuts for life… superpower to eat endless carbs and keep your bikini body not included.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC