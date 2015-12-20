New Maman Tribeca menu item the Quioche is half brioche, half quiche

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you’ve ever wanted to eat a quiche with one hand, strolling down the sidewalk as if it was a croissant, well, you’re in luck.

The new location of SoHo favorite Maman has opened in TriBeCa, and a specialty of the house is the newfangled Quioche. Half brioche, half quiche, it’s the perfect handheld breakfast, lunch or anytime treat.

Here’s how you make a Quioche: Take brioche bread and mix in a rotating cast of quiche ingredients. Then bake.

Here’s how you eat a Quioche: Hold it in your hand, move your hand toward your mouth. Take a bite!

Everything you always wanted?!

Maman Tribeca is located at 211 West Broadway, and it’s open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day for takeout coffee and tea, pastries and light lunch and dinner or sit-down breakfast, lunch and dinner.