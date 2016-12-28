New Year’s Eve dishes and drinks that’ll upgrade your spread

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Grab a glass of bubbly and snack on some crab claws this New Year’s Eve. Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Add some much-needed indulgences to your New Year Eve’s feast. With these specialty food and drink, Dec. 31 will be the most delicious day of the year.

Stone crab claws

Melt some butter and get ready to crack into this succulent crabmeat, best served warm alongside a chilled glass of bubbly. Fulton Fish Market will deliver them to your door if you order online, too. $178/3-lbs.; shop.fultonfish market.com

Petrossian Original Pressed Caviar

Caviar pairs perfectly with a sip of Champagne, and Petrossian is New York’s go-to caviar purveyor. Stop in to talk with a specialist who can help you find the best tin for your tastes, or go with the original pressed caviar. $76/1.06 oz.; petrossian.com

Shrimp Cocktail in a Box

With a glass of Champagne in one hand at all times, you’ll need some decadent finger foods. And the Lobster Place’s kit comes with two pounds of pre-cooked and peeled cocktail shrimp and a cocktail sauce with kick. $60; lobsterplace.com

Murray’s Cavemaster Reserve Greensward

Forget the messy fondue pot setup and let this gooey cheese warm to room temperature so it can ooze all over your crackers and fruit. Buy two — it will be the first cheese gone off the plate. $29.99/each; murrayscheese.com

Beef tenderloin tamales

These gluten-free Texas treats add fun finger food to the New Year’s feast. Top with caviar to make them extra fancy, or just enjoy a steamy bite of masa stuffed with tender beef. $14/1 lb.; deandeluca.com

Foie Gras Marbre with Black Truffle

Truffles and foie gras pate are a must if you want to set 2017 off on the right note. Get them all in one, in a special terrine from Epicerie Boulud that comes with fresh French brioche to spread it on. $129; epicerieboulud.com

Cold brew

If staying up past midnight seems like a struggle, opt for some specialty cold coffee to shake up into a cocktail or caffeinate with between flutes of Champagne. $12/36 oz.; wanderingbearcoffee.com

Q Drinks

This isn’t just a vodka-soda night. New York-based Q Drinks makes quality mixers, ranging from specialty tonic to ginger beer and sparkling grapefruit soda, to be added to your favorite booze for an instant cocktail. From $36; amazon.com